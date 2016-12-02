FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 9 months ago

Indian shares fall over 1 pct; financials drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended down over 1 percent on Friday, resulting in a weekly loss, dragged by financials after the country raised the limit of bonds that can be issued under the market stabilisation scheme, while the sentiment was also subdued ahead of U.S. payrolls expected later in the day.

The BSE index fell 1.24 percent to 26,230.66, ending 0.33 percent lower for the week.

The broader NSE index fell 1.3 percent to 8,086.80 and fell 0.34 percent for the week.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Swati Bhat)

