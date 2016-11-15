FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
India's NSE index falls over 2 pct, ends below 200-day moving average
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 9 months ago

India's NSE index falls over 2 pct, ends below 200-day moving average

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - India's NSE index fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday as market heavyweight Tata Motors slumped after posting weaker-than-expected earnings, and lenders such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank declined.

The broader NSE index closed down 2.26 percent at 8,108.45, and ended below the 200-day moving average, typically a bearish technical signal for the near-term.

The benchmark BSE index ended 1.92 percent lower at 26,304.63.

While Tata Motors was one of the main decliners, ending down 9.84 percent, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank dropped 2.4 percent and 1.65 percent, respectively.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.