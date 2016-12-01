Indian shares snap four-day rally; financials down

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped four straight sessions of gains to close lower on Thursday, with lenders such as ICICI Bank leading the decline amid growing worries about the impact of demonetisation on economic growth.

The broader NSE index ended down 0.38 percent at 8,192.90, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.35 percent lower at 26,559.92.

Data on Thursday showed Indian factory activity decelerated sharply last month as demonetisation led to a rationing of cash and cooled domestic consumption, new orders and production.

