9 months ago
India's NSE index falls about 2 pct to 6-mth closing low
November 21, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 9 months ago

India's NSE index falls about 2 pct to 6-mth closing low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - India's NSE index fell nearly 2 percent on Monday to its lowest close in six months, dragged down by finance and auto stocks such as State Bank of India and Tata Motors.

The broader index closed 1.8 percent lower at 7,929.10, its lowest close since May 25, and marking its third straight session of falls.

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.47 percent at 25,765.14, its sixth consecutive session of declines.

State Bank of India fell 6.7 percent while Tata Motors declined 3 percent.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

