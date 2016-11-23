FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Indian shares rise for 2nd session; L&T, drug makers advance
November 23, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 9 months ago

Indian shares rise for 2nd session; L&T, drug makers advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, the first back-to-back gains since the government's shock move to withdraw high-value banknotes from circulation, as Larsen & Toubro Ltd rallied on upbeat quarterly results while drug makers gained after the rupee weakened.

The 30-stock BSE index closed up 0.35 percent at 26,051.81, while the broader NSE index ended 0.39 percent higher at 8,033.30.

Larsen & Toubro gained 2.1 percent.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

