Indian shares fall; NSE index ends below 8,000 points

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed two sessions of gains to end lower on Thursday as the rupee fell to a record low, denting sentiment at a time when investors were already worried about how demonetisation would affect economic growth.

The broader NSE index fell 0.84 percent to end at 7,965.50 - only the second time this month that the index closed below the 8,000-point mark.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.74 percent down at 25,860.17

The rupee hit a record low of 68.8650 per dollar, surpassing its previous low of 68.85, but rebounded to 68.7250 in afternoon trade.

