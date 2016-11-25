India's NSE index rises nearly 2 pct; posts first weekly gain in 5

Nov 25 (Reuters) - India's NSE index rose about 2 percent on Friday as software services exporters such as Infosys Ltd and drug makers including Sun Pharma Ltd surged due to a weaker rupee.

The broader NSE index rose 1.87 percent to 8,114.30, and advanced 0.5 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index climbed 1.76 percent to 26,316.34, posting its biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct. 18, and a weekly gain of 0.6 percent.

Both indexes posted their first weekly gain in five.

