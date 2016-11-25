FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
India's NSE index rises nearly 2 pct; posts first weekly gain in 5
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 9 months ago

India's NSE index rises nearly 2 pct; posts first weekly gain in 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - India's NSE index rose about 2 percent on Friday as software services exporters such as Infosys Ltd and drug makers including Sun Pharma Ltd surged due to a weaker rupee.

The broader NSE index rose 1.87 percent to 8,114.30, and advanced 0.5 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index climbed 1.76 percent to 26,316.34, posting its biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct. 18, and a weekly gain of 0.6 percent.

Both indexes posted their first weekly gain in five.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.