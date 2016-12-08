Indian shares rise more than 1 pct tracking strong global cues

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares rallied on Thursday, recovering from losses in the previous session, as investors expected the European Central Bank to extend its asset buying campaign at a policy meeting later in the day.

The broader NSE index ended 1.79 percent higher at 8,246.85, while the benchmark BSE index closed 1.74 percent higher at 26,694.28.

Financial stocks were among the biggest gainers. HDFC Bank Ltd and State Bank of India gained about 2 percent each.

