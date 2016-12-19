Indian shares fall to near two-week lows; finance stocks hit

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday, a fourth consecutive session of losses, with finance stocks such as HDFC Bank and State Bank of India falling over 1 percent each.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.43 percent down at 26,374.70 while the broader NSE index closed 0.43 percent down at 8,104.35. Both indexes fell to their lowest since Dec. 7.

The NSE index saw just over 110 million shares change hands, its thinnest trade since the first day of the year.

