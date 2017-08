Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for the fifth straight session on Tuesday with financial stocks such as State Bank of India and ICICI Bank leading the decline.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.25 percent lower at 26,307.98, while the broader NSE index ended down 0.27 percent at 8,082.40.

SBI declined 2.6 percent while ICICI Bank dropped 2.1 percent.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)