BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II to buy Daseke Inc
* HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP II - co and Daseke Inc announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
December 22 Indian shares fell for a seventh consecutive session on Thursday, their longest losing streak in one-and-a-half years, as blue chips such as State Bank of India and Infosys Ltd continued to be hit by foreign selling.
The BSE index fell 1 percent to 25,979.60, while the broader NSE index closed 1.02 percent lower at 7,979.10.
SBI fell 2.17 percent while Infosys ended 1.7 percent lower.
For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP II - co and Daseke Inc announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc and two former executives on charges of fraud in the sale of U.S. mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.