8 months ago
Indian shares snap seven sessions of falls
#Financials
December 23, 2016 / 10:38 AM / 8 months ago

Indian shares snap seven sessions of falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Friday, snapping a seven-session losing streak, as auto and financial stocks recovered, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly fall in five as emerging markets remained under pressure.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.24 percent at 26,040.70, and posted a weekly fall of 1.69 percent.

The broader NSE index closed 0.08 percent higher at 7,985.75, but was down 1.89 percent for the week.

Both indexes recorded their biggest weekly fall since the week ended on Nov. 18.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Arnab Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

