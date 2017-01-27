Indian shares rise; post biggest weekly gain in 8 months

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive sesssion on Friday to post their biggest weekly gain in eight months, helped by a rally in financial firms and optimism ahead of the annual federal budget next week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.45 percent higher at 8,641.25. It gained 3.50 percent on the week.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.63 percent at 27,882.46. It posted a weekly gain of 3.14 percent.

Both indexes posted their biggest weekly gains since the week ended May 27, 2016.

