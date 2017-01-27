FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Indian shares rise; post biggest weekly gain in 8 months
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
January 27, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 7 months ago

Indian shares rise; post biggest weekly gain in 8 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive sesssion on Friday to post their biggest weekly gain in eight months, helped by a rally in financial firms and optimism ahead of the annual federal budget next week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.45 percent higher at 8,641.25. It gained 3.50 percent on the week.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.63 percent at 27,882.46. It posted a weekly gain of 3.14 percent.

Both indexes posted their biggest weekly gains since the week ended May 27, 2016.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

