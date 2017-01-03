Indian shares rise; banks gain, Bharti Airtel falls

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher as lenders such as State Bank of India recovered from the previous session's losses, but mobile operators fell after Bharti Airtel unveiled a plan with free 4G data, sparking competition fears.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.16 percent at 8,192.25, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.18 percent at 26,643.24.

State Bank of India gained 0.53 percent while Bharti Airtel declined 2.1 percent.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)