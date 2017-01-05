Indian shares end near two-month high

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, led by financial and automobile stocks as sentiment was bolstered by gains in regional markets, following upbeat global economic data and an overnight bounce in oil prices.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.92 percent at 26,878.24, after touching its highest level since Nov. 11.

The broader NSE index ended up 1.02 percent at 8,273.8, after hitting its highest level since Nov. 15.

For the midday report, click here (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)