Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, with Tata Motors surging after unit Jaguar Land Rover reported strong sales for 2016, and as recent underperformers recovered, although broader sentiment remained cautious ahead of corporate results.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.64 percent at 8288.60, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.65 percent higher at 26899.56.

For midday report, click here (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)