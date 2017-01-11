FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end higher ahead of Trump speech
January 11, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 7 months ago

Indian shares end higher ahead of Trump speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended with gains for a second straight session on Wednesday, after hitting a two-month high, tracking Asian peers ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's news conference later in the day in which he will outline his policies.

The broader NSE index closed up 1.11 percent at 8380.65, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.90 percent higher at 27,140.41.

Both indexes hit their highest since Nov. 11, 2016 earlier in the day.

For midday report, click here (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

