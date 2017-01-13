Indian shares end lower as IT stocks falter; post 3rd weekly gain

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Friday, reversing three straight sessions of gains, as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slumped on worries about its future following key management changes, while its peers fell on profit-taking.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.1 percent at 8,400.35 while the benchmark BSE index ended down 0.03 percent at 27,238.06.

For the week, the NSE gained 1.9 percent while the BSE advanced 1.8 percent, their third consecutive weekly gains.

Tata Consultancy Services fell 4.1 percent, while Infosys Ltd fell 2.4 percent.

For midday report, click here (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)