7 months ago
Indian shares end slightly higher; IT stocks fall
January 16, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 7 months ago

Indian shares end slightly higher; IT stocks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended marginally higher on Monday as gains in financials on positive corporate results offset losses in IT stocks that were down on weak sentiment after software services exporter Infosys Ltd cut its revenue outlook.

The broader NSE index closed 0.15 percent higher at 8412.80 while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.18 percent firmer at 27,288.17.

The Nifty IT index fell 0.88 percent, capping gains in the benchmark index.

Shares of Infosys fell 2 percent to close at their lowest level in over a month.

For midday report, click here

Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

