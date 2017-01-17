Indian shares end slightly down; Reliance ends at month-low

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday with Reliance Industries Ltd leading the losses as concerns about spending at its telecom unit overshadowed better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

The broader NSE index closed 0.18 percent lower at 8,398 while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.19 percent down at 27,235.66.

Shares of Reliance fell 3.25 percent, after having touched its lowest since Dec. 14, 2016, earlier in the session.

For midday report, click here (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)