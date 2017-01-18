Indian shares edge up as banks gain ahead of results

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday on the back of an upbeat start to the corporate earnings season and ahead of quarterly results from major banks.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.23 percent at 8,417, its highest since Nov. 10, 2016, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.08 percent at 27,257.64.

Axis Bank and Yes Bank are scheduled to report earnings on Thursday.

For midday report, click here (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)