7 months ago
Indian shares end higher; budget awaited
January 23, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 7 months ago

Indian shares end higher; budget awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday as bargain-hunting lifted recently hit stocks, though sentiment remained cautious ahead of the federal budget next week.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.50 percent at 8,391.50, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.31 percent higher at 27,117.34.

ITC Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, and Tata Motors were among top contributors to the indexes.

For the midday report, click (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

