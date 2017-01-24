FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Indian shares hit over 2-1/2-month closing high; HDFC Bank gains
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 7 months ago

Indian shares hit over 2-1/2-month closing high; HDFC Bank gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their highest levels in two-and-a-half months on Tuesday as banks rallied on expectations for stronger earnings, while hopes for economic incentives at the annual budget next week lifted sentiment.

The broader NSE index closed up 1 percent at 8,475.80. Earlier in the session, it hit 8,480.95, its highest since Nov. 10, 2016.

The NSE Index broke above a resistance at 8,463 points, the 23.6 pct Fibonacci retracement level on the uptrend from Feb. 29, 2016, low of 6,825.8 to Sept. 7, 2016, high of 8,968.7 a day prior to the derivatives expiry.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.95 percent at 27,375.58.

HDFC Bank closed 1.84 percent higher, building on earlier gains, after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

For the midday report, click (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.