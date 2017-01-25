Indian shares close at near-3-month high; financials lead

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their highest in nearly three months on Wednesday, as financial stocks continued to rally on the back of quarterly results, while sentiment was aided by optimism ahead of the federal budget.

The broader NSE index closed up 1.50 percent at 8,602.75, while the benchmark BSE index ended 1.21 percent higher at 27,708.14.

Both indexes closed their highest since Nov. 1, 2016 and recorded their biggest single-day percentage gain since Dec. 27, 2016.

Indian financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)