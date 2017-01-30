FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Indian shares edge lower ahead of budget; Idea jumps 25 pct
#Financials
January 30, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 7 months ago

Indian shares edge lower ahead of budget; Idea jumps 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Monday, snapping four consecutive sessions of gains, as caution set in ahead of the budget, although telecom providers jumped after Vodafone and Idea Cellular said they were in talks for a merger.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.10 percent at 8,632.75, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.12 percent lower at 27,849.56.

Idea Cellular surged 25 percent, its biggest daily percentage gain on record, while Bharti Airtel rose 6.8 percent on hopes of less competition in the sector.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

