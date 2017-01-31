FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Indian shares end lower for 2nd day; IT stocks drag
January 31, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 7 months ago

Indian shares end lower for 2nd day; IT stocks drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, as IT firms slumped on worries of stricter H-1B visa rules, while the immediate focus turned to the government's annual budget due on Wednesday.

There was little impact from the Economic Survey by the finance ministry forecasting India's economy would grow by between 6.75 and 7.5 percent in the coming fiscal year.

The broader NSE index ended down 0.83 percent at 8,561.30, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.70 percent lower at 27,655.96.

The Nifty IT index fell as much as 5.41 percent to its lowest since Nov. 24, 2016. Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd were among the top losers.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

