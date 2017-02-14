BRIEF-Sino Great Wall's preliminary 2016 operating income rises
* Says preliminary 2016 operating income at 4.7 billion yuan ($684.43 million) versus 4.0 billion yuan year ago
Feb 14 Indian shares ended nearly flat for a second straight session on Tuesday amid weak Asian markets, while losses in auto stocks led by Tata Motors offset gains in energy and IT stocks.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.04 percent to 28,339.31.
The broader NSE index closed down 0.14 percent at 8,792.30, dragged by Tata Motors. The stock fell as much as 7.7 percent in its biggest intra-day percentage fall in nearly three months after reporting a 96 percent slump in December-quarter profit.
For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says preliminary 2016 operating income at 4.7 billion yuan ($684.43 million) versus 4.0 billion yuan year ago
* Says its subsidiary Bank SinoPac will issue T$2.25 billion 2017 1st series unsecured subordinated financial bonds (bond A of T$150 million and bond B of T$2.1 billion)
Feb 15 UK-based financial broker NEX Group said Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election had boosted trading activity, but it was too early to know whether this marked the end of a prolonged period of subdued market conditions.