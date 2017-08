Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, driven by gains in IT stocks after Tata Consultancy Services said its board would consider a share buyback plan next week.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.52 percent up at 28,301.27. The broader NSE index rose 0.61 percent to 8,778.

Infosys ended 3 percent higher. Sun Pharmaceutical industries gained 4.2 percent.

