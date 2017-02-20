FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares gain; TCS rallies on buyback announcement
February 20, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 6 months ago

Indian shares gain; TCS rallies on buyback announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose around 0.7 percent on Monday, erasing earlier losses to hit their highest close since September as IT stocks rallied after Tata Consultancy Services announced a share buyback at a substantial premium.

TCS rose about 4 percent after saying its board approved a share buyback of up 160 billion rupees ($2.39 billion) at 2,850 rupees apiece, well above its closing price of 2,502.20 rupees.

Rival Infosys rose 1 percent.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.68 percent at 28,661.58, its highest close since Sept. 23, 2016.

The broader NSE index ended 0.65 percent higher at 8,879.20, its highest close since Sept. 9, 2016.

For midday report see ($1 = 66.9600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

