FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Indian shares end higher; Axis Bank up on takeover talk
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 6 months ago

Indian shares end higher; Axis Bank up on takeover talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their highest level since September as Axis Bank surged on a media report it would become the target of a takeover, although telecom firms fell after Reliance Jio Infocomm unveiled a sharply discounted tariff plan.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.35 percent at 28,761.59, its highest close since Sept. 22.

The broader NSE index ended 0.32 percent higher at 8,907.85, its highest close since Sept. 9.

Axis surged 4.8 percent after CNBC-TV 18 reported that the lender could attract interest from other banks, citing unidentified sources. Axis Bank on Monday denied news reports of a merger with Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Bharti Airtel ended 3.33 percent lower after rival Jio unveiled a plan that would offer sharply discounted data for a year for customers who sign up under the plan.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.