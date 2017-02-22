Indian shares post fifth straight session of gains

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit their highest in more than five months on Wednesday as Reliance Industries ended at a near 9-year high after investors welcomed plans by its telecom unit to start charging customers for services.

Reliance Industries gained nearly 11 pct to end at 1,207.50 rupees, its highest close since May 29, 2008.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.21 percent at 8,926.90, its fifth straight session of gains, after rising as much as 0.59 percent earlier in the day.

The benchmark BSE index also gained for a fifth session, ending 0.36 percent higher at 28,864.71, after climbing as much as 0.70 percent.

Both indexes closed at their highest since Sept 8, 2016.

