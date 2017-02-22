FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Indian shares post fifth straight session of gains
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 6 months ago

Indian shares post fifth straight session of gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit their highest in more than five months on Wednesday as Reliance Industries ended at a near 9-year high after investors welcomed plans by its telecom unit to start charging customers for services.

Reliance Industries gained nearly 11 pct to end at 1,207.50 rupees, its highest close since May 29, 2008.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.21 percent at 8,926.90, its fifth straight session of gains, after rising as much as 0.59 percent earlier in the day.

The benchmark BSE index also gained for a fifth session, ending 0.36 percent higher at 28,864.71, after climbing as much as 0.70 percent.

Both indexes closed at their highest since Sept 8, 2016.

For the midday report, see

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.