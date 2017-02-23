FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
NSE index rises as IT stocks, Airtel rally
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 6 months ago

NSE index rises as IT stocks, Airtel rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The broader NSE index ended higher on Thursday, having earlier hit a near two-year high, with IT stocks leading the gains on the day of derivatives expiry.

Infosys gained 1.66 percent and Tata Consultancy Services rose 2.8 percent, while Bharti Airtel hit its highest in 18 months after the telecom operator said it would buy Norwegian Telenor's India unit.

The NSE index ended up 0.14 percent at 8,939.5, its highest close since Sept 8, 2016. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.1 percent up at 28,892.97.

The market will be shut on Friday for a public holiday.

For the midday report, see

Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.