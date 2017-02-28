UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday as caution set in ahead of quarterly gross domestic product data due later in the day, which will show the extent of the impact on the economy from a ban on high-value currency.
The broader NSE index ended 0.19 percent lower at 8,879.6, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.24 percent at 28,743.32.
However, for the month, the NSE index rose 3.72 percent and the BSE index advanced 3.93 percent, their second consecutive monthly gains.
For the midday report, see (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.