Feb 28 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday as caution set in ahead of quarterly gross domestic product data due later in the day, which will show the extent of the impact on the economy from a ban on high-value currency.

The broader NSE index ended 0.19 percent lower at 8,879.6, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.24 percent at 28,743.32.

However, for the month, the NSE index rose 3.72 percent and the BSE index advanced 3.93 percent, their second consecutive monthly gains.

For the midday report, see (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)