Indian shares rise on stronger-than-expected GDP data

March 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two days of losses and approaching a key psychological level of 9,000, after stronger-than-expected economic growth eased worries about the impact of the government's demonetisation drive.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.75 percent at 8,945.8, not too far from the key level of 9,000.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.84 percent to end at 28,984.49.

