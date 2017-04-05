FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares post record closing high; auto, realty stocks surge
April 5, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 5 months ago

Indian shares post record closing high; auto, realty stocks surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares clocked a record closing high on Wednesday helped by a rally in auto and realty stocks, while investors awaited a central bank policy meet due this week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.30 percent higher at 9,265.15. Earlier in the day the index hit 9273.9, its highest ever.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.21 percent at 29,974.24 after breaching the 30,000 mark earlier in the session for the first time since March 4, 2015.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

