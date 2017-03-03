Indian shares post first weekly loss in six

March 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed on Friday, but posted their first weekly fall in six, as investors booked profits after a rally that lifted the benchmark indexes to near two-year highs in the previous session.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.02 percent at 8,897.55, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.03 percent lower at 28,832.45.

Both indexes snapped a five-week gaining streak, with NSE down 0.5 percent for the week and BSE losing 0.2 percent.

For the midday report, click (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)