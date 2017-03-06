FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
India's NSE index ends at 2-yr high; state election results in focus
March 6, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 5 months ago

India's NSE index ends at 2-yr high; state election results in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - India's NSE index closed at its highest in two years on Monday, near a key psychological level of 9,000, on hopes the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win the elections in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.7 percent at 8,963.45, its highest closing since March 2015, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.8 percent higher at 29,048.19.

Reliance Industries Ltd climbed as much as 4.3 percent to its highest since May 2008, and was the top percentage gainer on the NSE index.

For the midday report, click (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

