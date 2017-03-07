Indian shares retreat from 2-yr closing highs; banks fall

March 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday after hitting two-year closing highs in the previous session, as investors booked profits in recent outperformers ahead of state elections results, including that of the key northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.18 percent at 8,946.90, after closing at its highest since March 2015 on Monday. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.17 percent lower at 28,999.56.

Financial stocks fell, led by Axis Bank Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd. Both dropped more than 1.5 percent each.

