FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Indian shares retreat from 2-yr closing highs; banks fall
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 5 months ago

Indian shares retreat from 2-yr closing highs; banks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday after hitting two-year closing highs in the previous session, as investors booked profits in recent outperformers ahead of state elections results, including that of the key northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.18 percent at 8,946.90, after closing at its highest since March 2015 on Monday. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.17 percent lower at 28,999.56.

Financial stocks fell, led by Axis Bank Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd. Both dropped more than 1.5 percent each.

For the midday report, click (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.