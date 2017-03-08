Indian shares end lower; state election results, Fed meet eyed

March 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of state elections results, including that of the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.25 percent at 8,924.30, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.34 percent lower at 28,901.94.

Reliance Industries Ltd dropped as much as 1.44 percent after hitting its highest since May 2008 on Tuesday.

