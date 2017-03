March 9 Indian shares ended little changed on Thursday after two consecutive sessions of declines, as sentiment remained subdued ahead of the results of state elections, including that of the country's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.03 percent at 8,927, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.09 percent higher at 28,929.13.

Exit polls are due out around 1730 local time (1200 GMT) and the results will be announced on Saturday.

(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)