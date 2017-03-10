March 10 Indian shares ended steady on Friday, posting small weekly gains, as investors anxiously await the results of state elections, which could boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of winning the 2019 general election.

Exit polls, which at times have been proven wrong, showed Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in the lead but falling short of a majority to form a government in Uttar Pradesh, the most crucial among the states that went to the polls. Actual results are due on Saturday.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.08 percent at 8,934.55, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.06 percent higher at 28,946.23. Both indexes gained about 0.4 percent for the week.

