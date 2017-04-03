FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Indian shares end at record closing high
April 3, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 5 months ago

Indian shares end at record closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - India's NSE index ended at a record closing high on Monday, while the rupee strengthened to its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years as sentiment was lifted by a surge in foreign investments last month betting on government reforms and an improving economy.

The broader NSE index gained 0.70 percent to end at a record closing high of 9,237.85. The index hit an intraday high of 9,245.35 earlier, surpassing last month's high.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.98 percent at a record closing high of 29,910.22. The index had hit a record high of 30,024.74 in March 2015.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

