April 6 Indian shares ended marginally lower on
Thursday, paring early losses after the central bank kept its
repo rate unchanged as it continues to guard against any
potential flare-up in inflation and on an uncertain global
economic environment.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.16 percent at
29,927.34.
The broader NSE index ended 0.03 percent lower at
9,261.95, after having fallen as much as 0.50 percent before the
central bank's policy announcement.
The Reserve Bank of India will focus on draining excess
liquidity from the system in the new fiscal year, Governor Urjit
Patel said.
For midday report click
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)