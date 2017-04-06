April 6 Indian shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, paring early losses after the central bank kept its repo rate unchanged as it continues to guard against any potential flare-up in inflation and on an uncertain global economic environment.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.16 percent at 29,927.34.

The broader NSE index ended 0.03 percent lower at 9,261.95, after having fallen as much as 0.50 percent before the central bank's policy announcement.

The Reserve Bank of India will focus on draining excess liquidity from the system in the new fiscal year, Governor Urjit Patel said.

