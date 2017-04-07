FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Indian shares end lower; post second weekly gain
April 7, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 4 months ago

Indian shares end lower; post second weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday held its policy rate and warned about higher inflation, while sentiment was further hurt by losses in Asian markets.

However, the indexes gained around 0.3 percent for the week, marking their second consecutive weekly gain.

On Friday, the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.74 percent at 29,706.61, but posted its second consecutive weekly gain, while the broader NSE index ended 0.69 percent lower at 9,198.30.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

