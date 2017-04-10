Indian shares end lower, post third straight session of falls

April 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday, their third consecutive session of losses, as markets took a breather in anticipation of cues from the March-quarter corporate earnings season that begins later this week.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.44 percent at 29,575.74, its lowest since March 29.

The broader NSE index ended 0.18 percent lower at 9,181.45, with Infosys Ltd dragging the index down by about 16 points.

