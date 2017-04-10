FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 4 months ago

Indian shares end lower, post third straight session of falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday, their third consecutive session of losses, as markets took a breather in anticipation of cues from the March-quarter corporate earnings season that begins later this week.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.44 percent at 29,575.74, its lowest since March 29.

The broader NSE index ended 0.18 percent lower at 9,181.45, with Infosys Ltd dragging the index down by about 16 points.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

