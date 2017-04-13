Indian shares hit by Infosys; BSE posts worst weekly loss of year

April 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.61 percent at 29,461.45. The index fell 0.82 percent for the week, its biggest weekly percentage loss since the week ended Dec. 23 and its first weekly loss in three.

The broader NSE index ended 0.57 percent lower at 9,150.80, posting a 0.52 percent fall for the week. Infosys shares lost 3.87 percent to 931.40 rupees.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)