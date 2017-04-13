FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Indian shares hit by Infosys; BSE posts worst weekly loss of year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 4 months ago

Indian shares hit by Infosys; BSE posts worst weekly loss of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.61 percent at 29,461.45. The index fell 0.82 percent for the week, its biggest weekly percentage loss since the week ended Dec. 23 and its first weekly loss in three.

The broader NSE index ended 0.57 percent lower at 9,150.80, posting a 0.52 percent fall for the week. Infosys shares lost 3.87 percent to 931.40 rupees.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.