Indian shares reverse gains as global concerns weigh

April 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased gains to end lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global markets, as investors pruned exposure to risk assets amid lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.37 percent at 9,105.15, after gaining up to 0.86 percent earlier in the day.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.32 percent lower at 29,319.10, after rising as much as 0.98 percent earlier in the session.

