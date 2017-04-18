FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares reverse gains as global concerns weigh
April 18, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 4 months ago

Indian shares reverse gains as global concerns weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased gains to end lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global markets, as investors pruned exposure to risk assets amid lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.37 percent at 9,105.15, after gaining up to 0.86 percent earlier in the day.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.32 percent lower at 29,319.10, after rising as much as 0.98 percent earlier in the session.

Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

