Indian shares fall, post 2nd straight weekly loss

April 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower in a volatile trading session on Friday, ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts next week, with indexes posting their second straight weekly loss.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.19 percent at 9,119.40, losing 0.34 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.19 percent lower at 29,365.30, down 0.33 percent for the week.

HDFC Bank Ltd rose as much as 2.52 percent to a record high after reporting a slightly better-than-expected 18.3 percent rise in quarterly profit.

