4 months ago
Indian shares end 1 pct higher; HDFC Bank leads gains
#Financials
April 24, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 4 months ago

Indian shares end 1 pct higher; HDFC Bank leads gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed 1 percent higher on Monday, posting their biggest daily percentage gains in nearly six weeks following a slew of good quarterly results including from HDFC Bank Ltd and cement makers.

Sentiment was also lifted after the market's favoured candidate, Emmanuel Macron, won the first round of the French presidential election.

The broader NSE index closed up 1.08 percent at 9,217.95, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.99 percent higher at 29,655.84. HDFC Bank closed 2.44 percent higher.

Both indexes posted their biggest daily percentage gains since March 14.

For the midday report, click (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

