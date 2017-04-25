India's NSE index ends above 9,300 for first time

April 25 (Reuters) - India's NSE index ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.96 percent at 9,306.60. The index earlier hit a record high of 9,309.20, surpassing its previous milestone set on April 5.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.97 percent higher at 29,943.24, its highest close since April 5.

For the midday report, click (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)